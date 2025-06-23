The United States wrapped up their CONCACAF Gold Cup group phase campaign with a nervy 2-1 victory over minnows Haiti in Texas on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino's side had already made sure of their place in the quarter-finals after opening Group D with wins over Trinidad and Tobago, and Saudi Arabia. However the Gold Cup hosts were fortunate to preserve their 100 percent start to the tournament with a lacklustre performance at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Malik Tillman fired the USA into the lead in the 10th minute, cleverly steering a header from Brenden Aaronson's cross back across goal past Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide.

But Haiti stunned the hosts with an opportunistic equaliser in the 19th minute after a blunder by USA goalkeeper Matthew Freese.

There appeared to be little danger when defender Tim Ream covered a speculative ball forward and calmly rolled a pass to Freese on the edge of his six-yard box.

But Freese's attempted clearance went straight to Haiti forward Louicius Don Deedson who made no mistake with the finish to level it at 1-1.

The USA continued to dominate possession but struggled to break down the Haiti defence following that setback.

The hosts finally made the breakthrough on 75 minutes when John Tolkin's pass sprang the Haiti offside trap and sent Patrick Agyemang through on goal.

The Charlotte FC player rounded Placide and tucked away the finish to make it 2-1.

The USA will face the runner-up of Group A, either Mexico or Costa Rica, in the quarter-finals.

