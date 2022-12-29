Australia on Thursday defeated South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After resuming play on Day 4 at 15/1, the Proteas capitulated against a rampant Australian bowling line-up and were bowled out for 204. Earlier, Australia had taken a 386-run lead, after having declared their first innings at 575/8. Cameron Green had taken his first five-wicket haul as South Africa were bowled out for 189 in the first innings. With the series in the bag, Australia further stamped their authority at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Here's the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Australia's win over South Africa in the second Test:

The Pat Cummins-led Australia remain top of the points table with a win percentage of 78.57. They can further improve their win percentage if they beat South Africa in the third and final Test.

India, following their 2-0 series win over Bangladesh last week, remain second. They have a win percentage of 58.93, ahead of a four-match Test series against Australia on home soil next year. A big win over Australia will guarantee India a spot in the World Test Championship final next year.

Sri Lanka and South Africa exchange places and are now third and fourth with a win percentage of 53.3 and 50, respectively.

England are fifth in the table after clean sweeping Pakistan 3-0. The Ben Stokes-led side has a win percentage of 46.97.

With a win percentage of 40.91, West Indies are behind them on sixth.

Pakistan and New Zealand, who are currently squaring off in the first Test of a two match series in Karachi, are seventh and eighth with win percentages of 38.89 and 25.93, respectively.

And with a poor win percentage of 11.11, Bangladesh sit at the bottom of the points table.

