The Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, appointed by the Karnataka Government, has deemed the Chinnaswamy Stadium "unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering", casting a shadow over some big-ticket matches, including the Women's World Cup games scheduled at the venue later this year. The state government constituted the one-man commission after a stampede killed 11 fans and injured scores of others, who had thronged the areas near the stadium to take part in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title celebration. "The design and structure of the stadium was unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering," the commission deemed in its report which was recently tabled before the state cabinet, which the PTI has accessed.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled to host the opening game and the final of the ICC Women's WC later this year, and this observation and its acceptance by the state government could have a wider impact on those matches.

It may be recalled that the KSCA has already decided to host this year's Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled for next month, behind the doors.

Further, the commission noted that the authorities should consider "relocating" large sporting events to venues that have the capacity to hold large gatherings.

"Given these systematic limitations the commission strongly recommends that stadium authorities consider relocating events that are expected to attract large crowds to venues that are better suited for such large gatherings," the commission stated.

The commission also proposed some remedial measures to avoid such tragic events in future such as "adequate entry-exit gates for mass entry and exit (ingress and egress), and emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms." The commission then deemed that holding "mass events" until these preventive measures are met could cause more damages.

"Until such infrastructural changes are made, continuing to host high attendance events at the current location poses unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility and emergency preparedness," it said.

The commission also suggested initiating legal proceedings KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, now-resigned secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, RCB vice-president Rajesh Menon, DNA Entertainment Networks MD T Venkat Vardhan and VP Sunil Mathur.

Meanwhile, the DNA has approached the Karnataka High Court against the constitution of the commission and its findings.