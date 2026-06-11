Snubbed from the T20 Women's World Cup-bound squad, India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is now focused on regaining full fitness and improving her game to make a strong comeback in the national side. Vastrakar, who has battled a series of injuries over the last two years and recently underwent surgery on her right shoulder, said missing out on the World Cup was not an emotional setback as she continues her rehabilitation. "I wasn't hurt," Vastrakar told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the Madhya Pradesh League.

"The team was doing well. I didn't take my emotional level to that point. I just wanted to deal with all the injuries. I want to play at the international level and take my skills to that level. I'm working on that, and when everything comes together, I think the selectors will definitely pick me," she added.

The 26-year-old right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batter has already resumed competitive cricket, featuring in domestic one-day matches and represented her inter-zonal side after recovering from the surgery.

"I had surgery on my right shoulder. After that I played the senior one-day domestic tournament and also bowled my full quota in inter-zonal cricket. I'm feeling good now. There is still a slight difference after the surgery, but it is manageable," she said.

Vastrakar said she and her support staff are concentrating on incremental fitness targets rather than setting a timeline for a return to the national side.

"We are not thinking about the comeback, my S&C (strength and conditioning)staff are working hard. We are trying to achieve small milestones in terms of fitness and get better as soon as possible." Although she has bowled sparingly during the Madhya Pradesh League, Vastrakar said the decision was tactical rather than fitness-related.

"Our team is very balanced and has very good fast bowlers," she said.

"The younger girls are doing very well, so I wanted to give them opportunities." Despite batting higher up the order in the league, Vastrakar maintained that she still sees herself primarily as a bowling all-rounder at the international level.

"I like to see myself as a bowling all-rounder at the top level. The work is continuing in that direction." Vastrakar said the Indian team is experienced enough to deal with expectations during T20 World Cup in England, especially after becoming the ODI world champions last year at home.

"There will be pressure and more limelight. But the players are very experienced. They have played in pressure situations and have played in England before. I'm sure they will handle those situations very well," she said.

Asked about potential match-winners in Indian team, Vastrakar said: "In T20 cricket, the lower middle order plays a very important role. Bharti Phulmali has played well and Richa Ghosh is doing very well as a power-hitter. They can play a major role in the World Cup." Vastrakar also welcomed the growth of women's Test cricket.

"Red-ball cricket in women's cricket is growing. We have had good results against Australia, England and South Africa."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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