Pacer Mohammed Siraj feels that he needs to work on his consistency before featuring in India's fifth Test against England. India will be squaring off against England for the fifth and final Test of the five-match series on July 1, which earlier got postponed in September 2021 due to COVID-19.

"Right now, we have some time before we play the Test against England so for now, I would be training at the ground near my house and working on my fitness, as jumping from T20 to Test is a big change. To bowl those long spells in Test cricket, I really need to focus on my consistency, and it will be my only goal," Siraj told ANI.

Siraj, who was present during the trailer launch of the Voot Select's web series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' that showcases the journey of the 2020/21 India's tour of Australia also praised Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and said that he understands the mentality of every player.

"Rohit understands the mental state of a player. Whenever we have a tough time out there on the field, he is the one who comes up with a plan B and motivates the bowlers to do better in the game. It's a great feeling to work under a captain who understands you so well," said Siraj.

Siraj also talked about now-iconic India's 2020/21 Test series against Australia where the pacer played a crucial role in the visitors' triumph. The Hyderabad speedster earned his maiden Team India cap during the second Test after Mohammed Shami got injured. The 28-year-old pacer went on to achieve a five-wicket haul in the fourth Test at Gabba.

Team India defeated Australia at Gabba and Brisbane to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.

"After Mohammed Shami got injured, I got a chance to play for India. One thing was there in my mind that I had performed well for India A and had scalped 8 wickets against Australia A. So, it gave me the confidence to do well in my first Test series for India," said Siraj.

Ahead of the fifth Test, Team India will face South Africa for a five-match T20I series from June 9, with the first match in New Delhi.

After being retained by RCB for Rs 7 crore, ahead of IPL 2022, Siraj conceded 514 runs, in 15 matches and scalped only 9 wickets.