From being a net bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to representing India in T20Is and ODIs, Umran Malik has come a long way. The pace sensation, who caught everyone's attention with his performances in the past two editions of the Indian Premier League, clocked an astonishing bowling speed of 155 kmph during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. It was reportedly the fastest delivery by an Indian in a T20 match.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka was batting on 45 off 27 balls before Umran bowled a delivery of 155 kmph to dismiss him.

Due to Umran's searing pace, Shanaka mistimed his shot and the ball flew straight to Yuzvendra Chahal, who took an easy catch at the extra cover region.

Umran also dismissed Charith Asalanka to finish with impressive figures of 2 for 27 from his quota of four overs.

Debutant pacer Shivam Mavi led an inspired bowling performance with his four wickets as India edged out Sri Lanka by two runs in the series opener.

Mavi returned figures of 4-22 to help the hosts bowl out Sri Lanka for 160 in a victory target of 163 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Mumbai.

Axar Patel, a left-arm spinner, held his nerve in a tense last over when Sri Lanka needed 13 for a win and Chamika Karunaratne gave India a scare with his unbeaten 23.

The final over witnessed a wide to begin with and ended with two run outs to leave Karunaratne heartbroken and India jubilant.

The second T20I will be played in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

(With AFP Inputs)

