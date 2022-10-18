Umran Malik's speed can bamboozle any batter and it was visible at the 2022 Indian Premier League. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir scalped many big names. Now, in the the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Umran is again breathing fire. He has been among wickets and recently, he returned with figures of 4/27 against Maharashtra. His victims included Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad too. His IPL franchise on Tuesday shared a video of his great bowling at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Watch: Umran Malik Bamboozles Batters With Speed

Umran was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad. Speaking on Umran, former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels that the young pacer should've been included in India's squad for the showpiece event.

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," Lee told Khaleej Times.

Lee further pointed that Umran, with his searing pace, would've troubled opposition batters on Australian tracks.

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph!" he added.

Notably, India will also be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury.