The job of an umpire comes with several challenges. Sometimes, umpires have to face unnecessary criticism for making a wrong call. However, in a viral video, an umpire can be seen making a bizarre call during a village cricket match. In the viral video, the umpire can be seen making a wide ball call even before the delivery could get completed. The bowler bowled a looping delivery which pitched down the leg side, and the batter tried to get maximum runs off it. However, he failed to connect with the ball and ended up scuffing it, allowing the wicketkeeper to run back to take an easy catch.

The video was shared by England's Barmy Army on their official Twitter handle.

"Umpire already signalling a wide...OUT caught," the video caption read.

The incident drew a roar of laughter from players sitting on the dugout.

Fans also came up with some hilarious takes of their own after watching the incident.

"Did he pull the pin before throwing that hand Grenade?" a user wrote.

"Difficult to judge if that ball even landed on the pitch or just off; which would (should) have resulted in a no-ball," another user tweeted.

"Not that much celebration by the fielding team, presumably this is a regular occurrence?!" another user lamented.

"Absolute mystery ball," another fan tweeted.

"That's why batting can be so frustrating. We've all been there trying to hit a rank delivery too hard. Unlucky fella and welcome to the Club!" another user wrote.

