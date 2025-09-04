Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry was on Thursday drafted into India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the Women's World Cup after Yastika Bhatia was ruled out with a knee injury. Bhatia hurt her left knee during India's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam, the BCCI said on Thursday. "The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia's progress and the team wishes Yastika Bhatia a speedy recovery," the BCCI said in a media release.

Chetry's inclusion in the senior squad means she will no longer feature for India A in their World Cup warm-up game. "Chetry, who now is a part of the India squad for the Australia series and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, will no longer be a part of the India A squad, which is scheduled to take part in a warm-up match in the World Cup," it added.

Assam's Chetry's record in 7 T20Is that he has played is pretty modest as far as her batting exploits are concerned. She has scored only 37 runs in 4 innings with a top score of 24 and very poor strike-rate of 90 plus. She hasn't hit a single six in her four innings.

India will host Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning September 14 in Mullanpur.

The Women in Blue will then play two World Cup warm-ups in Bengaluru before facing co-hosts Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Guwahati on September 30.