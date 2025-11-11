The much-debated two-tier World Test Championship model is unlikely to take off, and, instead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) might give all 12 full members a chance to play in the next WTC cycle starting from mid 2027. Currently, nine full members are involved in the WTC matches while Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland are not part of the elite circle despite having the full member status. An assessment group led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose did consider the idea of a two-tier system but did not receive enough backing during ICC's quarterly meeting which was held in Dubai recently. “There was a discussion on the two-tier system but certain members were not convinced about the model, and it felt that a 12-team system should be tried out because it gives more chances for teams to play against each other,” a source close to the development informed PTI.

The resistance to the idea mainly came from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Bangladesh who could have started in tier 2 under the mooted two-segment system.

“Even representatives of some of the top boards too were sceptical of the idea as what happens if a top team goes through a phase of struggle and gets relegated to the second tier? It will affect playing chances and revenue alike,” he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board chief Richard Thompson had indicated similar doubts in August.

“We wouldn't want, as England, we may go through a fallow period, and that means, what, we fall into Division Two and we don't play Australia and India?,” he had told BBC.

The sentiment also reflected in the general dismissal of the talks on India, Australia and England financially supporting those teams which are in the lower tier.

ODI Super League revival

The ICC might also consider reviving the Super League concept in ODIs, which was scrapped after the 2023 World Cup.

It was conceptualised in 2020 to give more context to the ODI format, but the 13-team system did not progress as expected.

Many members who attended the ICC meeting felt that the 50-over format is not near extinction but can survive if provided a proper structure to it.

“The reaction and reach of ICC ODI events tell that there is still a place for 50-over cricket. Just that we need to give some context to it, and ensure that top teams and players are involved in it.

"Perhaps, a deeper discussion is needed on topics such as number of teams, proper window for matches etc,” he noted.