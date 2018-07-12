Tushar Arothe Blasts Indian Women's Cricket Team After Being Forced To Resign As Coach

The Indian women's cricket coach quit just over a year into the job after a string of defeats and apparently alienating players, four months before the World Twenty20. Tushar Arothe, who was instrumental in India reaching the final of the women's World Cup in England last July, stepped down from his post on Monday citing "personal reasons". A hurt Tushar Arothe on Thursday said that "letting players decide the fate of coaches" will only set a bad precedent.

"If students start deciding on the syllabus and course curriculum when there is a teacher, I don't think it's a great thing. Similarly, if you start removing coaches merely on the basis of allegations from the players, then you are setting a bad precedent," Arothe told news agency PTI.

The 51-year-old Arothe was removed after the BCCI received complaints from senior players, especially Twenty20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, about his training methods.

Arothe was appointed last April after his predecessor, the former women's captain Purnima Rau, was sacked by the board.

"There was someone before me (Purnima Rau), who was removed as players didn't want her. Now they don't like my style. Tomorrow, a new person will come and they might find him/her to be unsuitable. So if only one side is having a problem what does it tell you," Arothe said.

The team also had a dismal Twenty20 tri-nation tournament against England and Australia in March and then lost a one-day international series against Australia.

The former Baroda skipper is at his wit's end to understand what went wrong between July last year to now. That from being a successful coach, who had taken the side to World Cup final and twin series win in South Africa, he became an overnight villain after India's Asia Cup T20 debacle in Kuala Lumpur.

"The main allegation was about two training sessions per day. Well, the girls didn't have a problem till Asia Cup. This process started before last year's World Cup. And to make it clear, those who batted or bowled during the morning session were rested during the afternoon or evening session. You want to become No 1 side and you don't want to work hard. It doesn't happen like that," said Arothe, who had earlier worked as a fielding coach between 2009-2012.

(With PTI inputs)