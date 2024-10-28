Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni is considered to be one of the best wicket-keepers in the world and his reaction time behind the stumps has earned him a special status among the cricket fans. Dhoni has recently found himself in news following speculations over his IPL future and he has all but confirmed that he will be playing in the 2025 season. In a recent event, Dhoni shared a hilarious conversation with wife Sakshi where he got schooled over the rules of cricket. The couple engaged in a chat over stumping that ended with Sakshi saying that Dhoni does not know the rules properly.

"Ghar mein baithke we were watching a game. Toh ek match chal raha tha, one-day international tha, Sakshi bhi thi saath mein. Usually main aur Sakshi cricket ke baare mein baat nahin karte. Bowler ne ball daala. It was a wide, batsman ne step out kiya, toh woh stump ho gaya. Umpires usually review le lete hain ki third umpire decide karega. My wife started, 'Out nahin hai.' Jab tak usne bola out nahin hai, batsman ne chalna start kar diya tha. You just see they will call him back. Wide ball mein stump ho hee nahin sakta hai (We were at home watching a game and there was an ODI going in. Sakshi was there with me. We don't talk about cricket when we are together. Bowler bowled a wide ball, batsman stepped out and was stumped. But my wife said it's not out. By that time, the batsman had started walking back. But she kept saying the umpires will call him back as there can be no stumping in wide," Dhoni said.

"So, maine kaha wide mein stumping hota hai, no ball mein nahin hota. She was 'Tumko kuch nahin pata hai'. You just wait third umpire will call him back. Jab tak yeh baat ho rahi hai woh bechara batsman already boundary line tak paunch gaya. She is like 'No no, they have to call him back. Finally jab out hua aur next batsman aa gaya, 'There's something wrong' (I told her in case of a wide there is stumping but not when there is a no ball. But she said you just wait the third umpire will call him back. By this time, the batsman had already reached the boundary line. Finally when the new batsman arrived she said, "There's something wrong," he added at the event leaving the attendees in splits.