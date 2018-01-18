 
'Tum Jiyo Hazaaron Saal': Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Vinod Kambli On His Birthday

Updated: 18 January 2018 22:33 IST

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished former India batsman Vinod Kambli on his 45th birthday on Thursday.

Tendulkar and Kambli started playing together and shared a 664-run stand in school cricket. © Twitter

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished former India batsman Vinod Kambli on his 45th birthday on Thursday. Tendulkar and Kambli started playing together and shared a 664-run stand during a school match in 1988. Both the cricketers rose through the ranks of junior cricket and went on to play for the country. While Tendulkar made it big at the internaional stage, Kambli became the only cricketer to have hit three consecutive centuries in Tests in three innings, all of them against different countries. Tendulkar took to twitter to wish his childhood friend and wrote, "Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @vinodkambli349."

Later, Kambli took to Twitter and uploaded a video where he was celebrating his birthday with Tendulkar and his other friends at the MCA recreation club.

Eight years ago, Kambli criticised Tendulkar on a TV show, claiming the latter did not help him during a tumultuous phase of his life. As a result, Kambli was neither invited to Tendulkar's farewell Test nor found a mention in the latter's autobiography. In a sense, that seemed to be the end of their famed friendship but all seems to be fine now.

Kambli, who started off his international career in fine fashion by scoring a century on his debut Test, couldn't quite live upto the expectations and lost his place in the side very soon. The swashbuckling left-hander had played 17 Tests for India with a average of 54.20 and 104 ODIs with an average of 32.59. Kambli played his last international match against Sri Lanka in the year 2000.

