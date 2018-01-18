'Tum Jiyo Hazaaron Saal': Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Vinod Kambli On His Birthday

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished former India batsman Vinod Kambli on his 45th birthday on Thursday. Tendulkar and Kambli started playing together and shared a 664-run stand during a school match in 1988. Both the cricketers rose through the ranks of junior cricket and went on to play for the country. While Tendulkar made it big at the internaional stage, Kambli became the only cricketer to have hit three consecutive centuries in Tests in three innings, all of them against different countries. Tendulkar took to twitter to wish his childhood friend and wrote, "Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @vinodkambli349."

Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @vinodkambli349. pic.twitter.com/wOLRyfpqck — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2018

Later, Kambli took to Twitter and uploaded a video where he was celebrating his birthday with Tendulkar and his other friends at the MCA recreation club.

@sachin_rt @AjayDes72521987#atul ranade.Celebrated my birthday with Master Blaster and our close friends at @MCA RECREATION CLUB .Thrilled pic.twitter.com/qN5sbgAWvQ — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) January 18, 2018

Eight years ago, Kambli criticised Tendulkar on a TV show, claiming the latter did not help him during a tumultuous phase of his life. As a result, Kambli was neither invited to Tendulkar's farewell Test nor found a mention in the latter's autobiography. In a sense, that seemed to be the end of their famed friendship but all seems to be fine now.