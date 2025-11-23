Deepak Chahar recently recalled a moment when he faced the ire of MS Dhoni over poor bowling. He made the revelation during the family week of Bigg Boss 19. Notably, his sister Malti Chahar is a contestant on the show. The incident Deepak spoke about was from the 2019 Indian Premier League when he was playing for Chennai Super Kings under Dhoni's leadership. CSK were up against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in that game, with the latter team needing 39 runs off 12 balls in a chase of 161 in Chennai.

Chahar came in to bowl the penultimate over but started terribly. He bowled a waist-high no-ball to Sarfaraz Khan, which was hit for a four. On the very next delivery, the pacer bowled another no-ball, and Sarfaraz managed to steal a couple of runs. Chahar thus conceded eight runs without bowling a legal delivery, leaving captain Dhoni fuming.

"I was bowling in the death for the first time in that match. Sarfaraz Khan was batting. We had planned what to bowl to him. Sarfaraz plays the scoop shot. So if you bowl a slower ball to him, it is difficult to hit. So I bowled a leg-cutter outside the leg stump. My leg got stuck, and it was a full-toss. The match was tense. It was a no-ball and went for a boundary as well. I thought the plan was right, but the execution was wrong. So I bowled the same ball again, and it was a no-ball again," Chahar told the contestants.

"I thought my death bowling career was done. Mahi bhai came and he told me things in anger. He said, 'Tu bewakoof nahi, main bewakoof hoon' (You are not stupid, I am stupid). I thought I will not get bowling again, and I just put my head down and was listening. But in the next five-six balls, I gave only five runs and took a wicket as well, and we won the game," he added.

Despite leaking eight runs without a legal delivery, Chahar made it a 13-run over, with the wicket of David Miller. CSK went on to win the game by 22 runs.