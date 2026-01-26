Congress leader and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla and the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) expressed their condolences after former BCCI president Inderjit Singh (IS) Bindra's demise on Sunday. IS Bindra, one of the most influential administrators of Indian cricket, passed away at the age of 84 in New Delhi. Taking to X, the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Inderjit Singh Bindra, former President of the BCCI. I had worked with him in BCCI and found him a visionary leader who brought revenue to BCCI by selling broadcast rights. His immense contribution to Indian cricket administration will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

The Punjab Cricket Association also mourned the passing of IS Bindra, remembering him as a visionary former BCCI and PCA president whose leadership and foresight significantly shaped Indian cricket.

"The Punjab Cricket Association mourns the passing of I. S. Bindra, a visionary administrator and former President of the BCCI and PCA. His leadership, foresight, and unwavering commitment played a pivotal role in shaping the growth and governance of Indian cricket. His legacy will continue to inspire generations within the cricketing fraternity. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," the Punjab Cricket Association said in an X post.

Bindra served as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996 and played a pivotal role in shaping modern Indian cricket administration. He was also a towering figure in Punjab cricket, having served as PCA president for an unprecedented 36 years, from 1978 to 2014, according to ESPNCricinfo.

One of his most enduring legacies was the development of the PCA Stadium in Mohali, which was later named after him. The venue has hosted several iconic matches in Indian cricket history, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, in which Sachin Tendulkar scored a memorable 85. It also staged the virtual knockout group match of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup between India and Australia, in which Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 guided India to a dramatic run chase to seal a semifinal berth.

