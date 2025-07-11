Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Yash Dayal has moved the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his arrest days after Ghaziabad Police booked him for allegedly 'mentally and physically' exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage, according to a report by The Indian Express. The cricketer was booked by the police under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage) of BNS following a complaint from the woman. In his writ petition, the cricketer denied having any physical relationship with the woman.

“… as per the FIR, it has been admitted by the informant that she was treated like a daughter-in-law by the parents of the petitioner, meaning thereby that the intention of the petitioner was never to cheat her… However, it was the attitude of the victim which changed over the course of time, and the petitioner realised that he would not be able to marry her; as such, he decided to end the relationship,” the petition stated according to the report.

The petition further pointed out that even if the woman's version was true, it constitutes a failure to fulfill his promise to marry her and not a false promise. According to the report, the petition also made it clear that Dayal did not enter into a friendship or relationship with the woman on pretext of marriage.

“It was a mutual friendship, which later on turned sour because of the victim herself,” the petition said.

Earlier, the woman also said that she had substantial evidence against Dayal in the form of chat records, screenshots, video calls, and photos and alleged that Dayal had introduced her to his parents and relatives as their daughter-in-law.

"For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with the cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realised the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally," said the UP Chief Minister's portal in a message to the concerned police station and the police superintendent's office.

"Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls, too," said the complaint.

(With IANS inputs)