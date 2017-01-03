 
Top Brass Of Kerala State Cricket Association Relinquishes Office, To Adopt Lodha Committee Reforms

Updated: 03 January 2017 23:25 IST

President P.R. Ashok Anand, secretary Brijesh Patel and treasurer P. Dayananda Pai stepped down in the wake of the Supreme Court's order.

A day after the Supreme Court removed the BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their posts, the top brass of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) relinquished office on Tuesday. President P.R. Ashok Anand, secretary Brijesh Patel and treasurer P. Dayananda Pai stepped down in the wake of the Supreme Court's order.

"In light of the Supreme Court judgement dated January 2 and as modified by today's order, the KSCA president P.R. Ashok Anand, secretary Brijesh Patel and treasurer Dayananda Pai have demited their office with immediate effect," KSCA issued a statement.

Earlier, the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), which adopted the Justice RM Lodha Committee's reforms on cricket, implemented the same from January 3.

TCA's present committee resigned on Tuesday, as informed by present secretary Sourav Dasgupta, who was a cricketer of Tripura Ranji team and presently posted as a inspector of Tripura Police.

Dasgupta said that the current committee took charge on October 2014 and the ongoing tenure lasts till October 2017.

However, in order to implement the committee's reforms, the members are going to resign before the tenure. TCA had "unanimously" decided to amend its constitution in accordance with the recommendations of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

Highlights
  • KSCA top brass relinquishes office
  • President, secretary and treasurer stepped down
  • The members resigned on Tuesday
