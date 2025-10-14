One of the most promising pacers to emerge from India's domestic spectrum, Umran Malik excited every single stakeholder in Indian cricket with his raw talent. The man who consistently bowled over 150 km/h understandably drew plenty of high expectations. Umran made his India debut in 2022 but struggled to display the sort of form that saw him become one of the most feared bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In an interview, Umran also opened up about warming the bench for SRH in the IPL 2023 season, despite taking 22 wickets in the previous campaign.

Umran has geared up to play for Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The express pacer has worked hard on his fitness and skills in local tournaments to prepare for the Ranji campaign.

"I'm feeling good. I'm entering this Ranji season after a strong build-up through the Buchi Babu and local tournaments. I've taken good care of my body and trained well. Gradually, I've increased my bowling load to be match-ready," Malik told the Times of India.

Though it's the first time that Umran will be playing a competitive match since his only appearance in the 2024 IPL season, the speedster said that there's no sign of nervousness. "There's no nervousness, even though I'm returning after a year. The focus is on playing good cricket and doing what I do - taking wickets," he said.

Injuries kept him away from the ground for a long period over the last year or so. But, instead of sulking over what fate had to offer him, Umran focused on improving himself to become a better, stronger performer.

"Injuries are part of a fast bowler's life. Last year, I got injured for the first time and missed the entire season. But that break taught me a lot about how to manage my body. That phase is over now, and my body feels much better," Malik said. "I've done everything a fast bowler needs to do. I've trained hard - every day, every morning, every evening. Because of that, my body feels stronger, and I'm looking forward to playing as much cricket as possible," he added.

Umran also opened up on working with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who also helped Rohit Sharma lose about 10 kg and return to shape ahead of the Australia series.

"Working with him has helped. He keeps players in the right frame of mind. The way he breaks things down helps you focus on what really matters," Malik said.

After the IPL 2022 campaign, where Umran took 22 wickets in 14 matches, he only played 8 games in the 2023 season. In the 2024 season, he played just one game.

"There was disappointment. One season I take 22 wickets, and the next I'm sitting on the bench. But I tried to stay motivated," said Malik.