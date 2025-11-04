Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday appointed former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody as their global director of cricket for the upcoming season of the lucrative T20 league. The 60-year-old Moody has had two coaching stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He left the franchise in 2022 when Brian Lara took over as head coach. LSG posted an image of Moody on its social media handle with title "Experience. Vision. Leadership. Welcome aboard the Super Giants Universe, Tom Moody!"

During his Australia stint as a player, Moody played eight Tests and 76 ODIs, scoring 1667 runs and taking 54 wickets in the two formats together.

He was a giant in Sheffield Shield cricket, scoring over 21,000 first-class runs, including 64 centuries, and taking 361 wickets.

