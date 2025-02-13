Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently shared insights into his cricketing journey, recalling moments of resilience, sledging battles, and the camaraderie that exists beyond the field. Dhawan revealed that he had always dreamt of playing for India despite injuries, manifesting such moments in his mind. He recounted playing through excruciating pain on multiple occasions, including the 2019 ICC World Cup. "I always had a desire to play for my country even if I was injured. I used to dream about it, and I made it a reality," Dhawan said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

"I played for India three times with a broken hand, batting through pain with the help of medicines and painkillers," he added.

One of the most defining instances of his grit came during India's 2019 World Cup campaign against Australia. Dhawan had already reached 25 runs when a blistering 150 kmph delivery struck his thumb, fracturing it instantly.

"I felt the pain and knew it was broken. I told Rohit [Sharma] that my hand was gone, and he just said, 'Play now. The left-right combination is working well; we will dominate.' That communication was so important. So, I sprayed the injury, took painkillers, and continued. Initially, I played cautiously, but once my hands warmed up, I took another painkiller and batted fluently. From 27 to 50, I felt better, and I went on to score a hundred before leaving the tournament due to the injury," Dhawan said on his 117 off 109 in the 2019 World Cup against Australia.

Dhawan's fearless approach wasn't limited to just that World Cup game. He recalled similar experiences in Sri Lanka and Australia, where he played despite injuries and still managed to score centuries.

"I felt like a man. Maybe it's because of all the beatings I took as a kid that I developed a strong pain tolerance," he laughed.

Dhawan also delved into the role of sledging in cricket, particularly against Australia, where the verbal exchanges were often intense.

"I had my share of battles, especially with Shane Watson and Brad Haddin," Dhawan admitted.

When asked whether these on-field rivalries extended beyond the stadium, Dhawan dismissed the notion.

"I hardly ever carried any grudges outside the stadium. If I meet Watson today, we will laugh about those moments. In the IPL [Indian Premier League], we become together, and everything is forgotten," he added.

He explained how different players approach sledging based on their personalities.

"It's all a tactic. Everyone has their own style. Take Pujara [Cheteshwar], for example--you'll never see him sledging because it's not in his nature but Virat [Kohli] thrives on it; he enjoys it and uses it to bring out his best. Personally, I didn't sledge much because I didn't need to," Dhawan said.

Dhawan also pointed out the cultural differences in sledging among teams, "New Zealanders, for example, rarely sledge. They are absolute gentlemen. I remember facing Trent Boult once, and all he said was, 'I'll get you out.' I just replied, 'Okay, let's see'."

