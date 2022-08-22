Babar Azam-led Pakistan were given a body blow ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday as ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out due to an injury. The 22-year-old has been advised rest for 4-6 weeks and hence he would be missing the Asia Cup and home series against England. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was doing a QnA session on Twitter, and he was asked about Shaheen's injury. The fan also asked Shahid Afridi to take back his retirement as Shaheen is out injured.

"Mene us ko pehle b mana Kia tha k dive mat maray, injury hosakti hai, ap fast bowler ho. Lekin bad me mene realise Kia k wo b Afridi hi hai (I told him earlier as well to not to dive, injury can happy, and you are a fast bowler. But later, I realised, he is also an Afridi," wrote former Pakistan captain on Twitter.

Talking about Shaheen, the left-arm pacer had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," PCB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro was quoted as saying.

Notably, Shaheen was declared men's cricketer of the year in 2021 after taking 78 wickets in 36 internationals across formats.

Pakistan are yet to announce a replacement for Shaheen Afridi in their Asia Cup squad.

He was part of Pakistan's squad for their just-concluded ODI series in the Netherlands, but did not play in any of the matches.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their first match of the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.