The reports that Virat Kohli wanted to quit Test cricket have shaken the entire cricketing spectrum. Kohli, arguably the poster boy of the longest format of the game in the last decade or so, has done wonders in the format, while also breathing new life into it. However, Kohli's message to the BCCI, wanting to follow skipper Rohit Sharma's suit and bow out of the format, has left the lovers of the game bewildered. Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has urged Kohli to not only reconsider his decision but also lead the Indian team in England.

In a video on social media, Sidhu highlighted the need for Kohli's presence in the Indian team, calling him the 'Knight in Shining Armour' for the side.

"Virat Kohli's decision to retire has caused a ruckus in the world of Cricket. The intention is good, that old order changes and yields place to new, but time doesn't change place at all because India is on an extreme challenge, and they are going for one such tour, which is the toughest litmus test for any Test Playing Nation. Why am I saying that they can become a knight in shining armour after Rohit Sharma's departure, you should understand you cannot take an inexperienced side there," Sidhu said.

The former India all-rounder also gave the example of a Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar situation, where the then captain asserted how important the Little Master was, even if he was 50% fit.

"In 1987 my debut Reliance World Cup, Sunil Manohar Gavaskar 103 Bukhar Captain Kapil Dev sir comes in, Sunny boy tomorrow is the game how are your feeling Skip 50%, Smile I A very beautiful Kapil Dev sir said, Sunil Gavaskar at 50% is much better than anyone in this world at 100%. This is absolutely right for Kohli, so I think Virat Kohli should be the stop captain for 7-8 months when there are tough conditions, he should lead from the front," Sidhu asserted.

Even the BCCI has urged Kohli to reconsider his decision. The board has even reportedly called a highly influential figure to convince Virat to change his mind.

"BCCI wants that for India's sake, for Indian prosperity, for India's prosperity. Kohli sir should be told, Brother, it is fine, we appreciate your feelings, but the Indian people need you. You are that unparalleled shield who will be the protective armor of India, who will be the protective armor of India, who is going to protect our country from any danger," Sidhu concluded.