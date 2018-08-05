Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday attended the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Madurai Panthers and Kovai Kings that was played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. Dhoni joined Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and both the team captains in the middle for toss. What made his presence more special was that during a conversation with Sivaramakrishnan at the toss, he promised his fans that he will learn a bit more Tamil by the start of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sivaramakrishnan asked Dhoni "how are you?" in Tamil with the latter replying "I'm good." However, the World Cup winning captain couldn't reply to what the former India spinner asked him following that.

"That is a difficult one. Throughout the IPL I tried learning a lot of Tamil but as the IPL gets over, I have to start from scratch again," Dhoni said.

"I don't think my Tamil has improved a lot apart from the few basics that I've learnt over the years. So, i will make it sure that by the next edition of the IPL, I'll learn a bit more Tamil," Dhoni added with a smile.

Talking about what brought him to the TNPL, Dhoni said, "What brings me here is the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League), of course, to start off."

"Also this is a special place, this is where India Cements started," Dhoni was quoted as saying by the official website of the TNPL.

"I have been with them (India Cements) for a long time so, this gives me an opportunity to come and see the first Plant over here," the wicket-keeper batsman further added.

"Along with that, every year I come down and watch a few games of the TNPL, this is the first game I will be watching this year in person. Looks like challenging conditions here with the kind of breeze blowing," he concluded.

MS Dhoni, who is on a break from International cricket now, will join the Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup 2018 in September.