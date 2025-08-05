Australia batter Tim David has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent during the fifth T20I against the West Indies in St. Kitts on July 28. The ICC confirmed that David had breached Article 2.8 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match.” The incident took place in the fifth over of Australia's innings, when a delivery from Alzarri Joseph down the leg side was not called a wide. In response, David expressed his displeasure by stretching his arms out in protest and then walking towards the umpire with his arms still extended — an act deemed inappropriate under the Code of Conduct.

As this was David's first offence within a 24-month period, he was handed one demerit point in addition to the fine. He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Reon King of the ICC International Panel, making a formal hearing unnecessary.

The charge was officially levelled by on-field umpires Zahid Bassarath and Leslie Reifer, along with third umpire Deighton Buttler and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

According to ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, leading to bans.

Two suspension points translate into a ban from one Test or two ODIs or T20Is, depending on which format comes first. Demerit points remain on a player's record for two years before they are expunged.

David's conduct was the only disciplinary incident reported during the match, and while the sanction was relatively minor, it serves as a reminder of the standards of behaviour expected at the international level.