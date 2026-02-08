After lifting the title in the inaugural edition and navigating a challenging second season, Tiigers of Kolkata capped ISPL Season 3 as runners-up, marking a powerful return to the latter stages of the tournament through consistency, squad depth and a series of record-setting performances. The Tiigers' campaign was defined by their ability to entertain while relentlessly pushing boundaries. The statement came early in the league stage, when they opened their season against Srinagar by posting a then-record team total of 136 runs - setting the benchmark for the tournament.

Rather than settling, the side raised the bar again later in the league, smashing 149 runs against the same opponents to register the highest team total of ISPL Season 3. That performance also produced the biggest win in league history, as the Tiigers stormed to a 93-run victory. The intent carried seamlessly into the knockouts, where they piled up 124 runs against Mumbai in the Eliminator - underlining a fearless, crowd-pulling brand of cricket that made the Tiigers one of the most entertaining teams of the season.

Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and Owner Tiigers of Kolkata hailed the team's journey and growth through the season, saying, "I am immensely proud of this team and the journey we've taken this season. After a difficult year, the way the players, support staff and leadership group responded speaks volumes about their belief and character. From the youngest players to our senior pros, everyone stepped up for each other, and that unity showed in the fight and consistency we displayed throughout the tournament. The records and performances we achieved reinforce that we are building a franchise rooted in legacy and driven by purpose. Finishing runners-up is an important step forward, and it gives us a strong foundation to build on for the seasons ahead."

At the heart of Tiigers' batting effort was Saif Ali, who finished the season as the Best Batter of the Tournament with 225 runs, reaffirming his consistency at the top. He was ably supported by a formidable middle order, with Krushna Gawali (183 runs), Saroj Paramanik (180 runs) and Rajat Mundhe (158 runs) all featuring among the top 10 run-getters of the season - underlining the depth that powered the Tiigers' run this year.

Krushna Gawali also etched his name into ISPL history by recording the highest individual score ever, a blistering 74 off 26 balls, while Saif Ali featured prominently in the same elite list, occupying the second and third positions with scores of 61 off 30 balls and 58 off 33 balls. Together, those performances showcased the Tiigers' fearless and attacking brand of cricket.

The bowling unit matched the batting firepower with pace, precision and composure in big moments. 17 year old Ankit Yadav emerged as one of the standout young performers of the season, finishing among the top five wicket-takers with 16 wickets. Vivek Shelar repeatedly delivered under pressure, clocking the fastest delivery in ISPL history at 145.2 kmph and finishing third on the best bowling strike-rate list (4.67). His season-defining moment came in Qualifier 2 against Ahmedabad, where, in front of a partisan crowd, Shelar produced a match-turning hat-trick in the decisive 50:50 over - a spell that swung the contest and sealed the Tiigers' place in the final. Arish Khan provided control and consistency, ending the season second on the economy-rate charts at 3.50 runs per over with an average of 5.60.

Captain Bhavesh Pawar praised the collective effort and support from the ownership, adding, "This season has been about unity and clarity. Every player understood their role and stepped up when the team needed it most. I'd like to thank Aksha ma'am and the entire management for backing us throughout - that trust allowed us to play with freedom and confidence. While the final didn't go our way, the way this team fought and grew together is something we're proud of."

With historic totals, landmark individual achievements and a return to the final, ISPL Season 3 stands as a defining chapter for Tiigers of Kolkata - a campaign that reaffirmed the franchise's identity as one of the league's most competitive and forward-looking teams.

