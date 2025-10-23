The third T20 between New Zealand and England was rained off on Thursday with only 22 balls bowled in Auckland. It meant England won the three-match series 1-0, with the first match in Christchurch also called off due to rain. England had won the toss in Auckland and elected to field, but rain arrived in the first over. New Zealand were 8-0 when the umpires called for covers to be placed on the Eden Park pitch after only three balls. The teams returned about 90 minutes later, but only 19 more balls were bowled before the rain returned. Twice covers were removed from the field, only for rain to return as the players prepared to run onto the field.

New Zealand Cricket had never started their home season this early, hosting T20 matches against Australia in October before the England series.

Traditionally the season would start closer to December, and domestic matches only begin this weekend.

The match was held as much of New Zealand was under a serious weather warning, with winds gusting up to 230kph destroying properties in Wellington and the South Island.

New Zealand will host England in a one-day series starting on Sunday in Mount Maunganui.