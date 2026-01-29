Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh dealt with several linkup rumours during his playing days. As one of the most flamboyant cricketers of his generation, Yuvraj's dating life was always a hot topic of discussion. Speaking on tennis great Sania Mirza's YouTube talk show, 'Serving it Up with Sania', Yuvraj recalled an incident where the media unnecessarily fueled a rumour. The 44-year-old revealed that he had casually hugged his manager, but it was portrayed as if he was meeting a girl mid-match.

"I had an agent, somebody whom I had just started working with. I had given her a hug. Just when you meet someone, you give them a hug, and they kind of turned it around that I'm meeting a girl during match time," Yuvraj said.

While he admitted that linkup rumours are common for cricketers and celebrities, Yuvraj slammed the media for fueling controversies simply to boost readership.

"It's part of the life we live. If the media doesn't make controversial or negative comments, they feel people are not going to read. I feel there's much more negativity out there than positivity. I feel there should be more positive stories," he added.

Yuvraj made his international debut in 2000 and called it quits from the sport in 2019. He represented India in 398 matches across formats and had over 11,000 runs to show for it.

Over the course of his one-and-a-half-decade career, he has accumulated a number of records under his name.

The 38-year-old was also phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

In 2019, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.

