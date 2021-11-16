Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels the advantage that the teams have had while batting second in the UAE is a topic which the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into going forward. The 'Little Master' said that the ICC should look into the matter, in order to ensure equal playing conditions for both the teams. Gavaskar's comments came after Australia defeated New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner starred with the bat as Australia trounced New Zealand by 8 wickets, clinching their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Chasing a target of 173, the Aaron Finch-led side won the game with 7 balls to spare.

Gavaskar, however, congratulated Australia for their approach, highlighting that the commentators were saying that dew wasn't much of a factor in the final.

"If you were listening to the commentators, they said that due factor wasn't there in the final but has been there in the previous games and maybe it's something that need to be looked at.

"But you may also say that if the group matches are played at the same time, then why change for the knockouts," the 71-year-old said during a discussion on Sports Today.

For the record, 29 of the 45 games were won by teams batting second. In fact, several players and coach staff members have re-iterated the disadvantage teams batting second have faced in the tournament.

"But again, I feel that is something for the ICC Cricket Committee to get their heads around and make sure that it's a level playing field for both teams," Gavaskar added.

Marsh smashed an unbeaten 50-ball 77 while Warner, who was named 'Player Of The Tournament', slammed a 38-ball 53 as Australia chased down the target with ease.

Gavaskar also said that the Australians could have gone on to chase over 200 with the ease with which they were batting.

"I think Mitchell Marsh played an extraordinary innings, and David Warner has done well in the last few matches. New Zealand would have wanted to get Warner more than Aaron Finch but they didn't get him and here we are. They won with six (seven) balls to spare, and with (Glenn) Maxwell and Marsh at the crease, those balls could have gone for 20 runs as well.