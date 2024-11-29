On the possibility of the Indian team travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that the top priority for the board remains the players' safety, and a hybrid model is an option. Uncertainty continues to revolve around India's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, with the tournament just a couple of months away from commencement.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "Our discussions are going on. A decision will be taken after looking at the situation. Our top priority is the safety of the players. Hybrid mode is also an option, there are other options too. Discussions are going on."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to hold a virtual meeting on Friday (November 29) to determine the fate of the 2025 Champions Trophy, providing clarity on whether the tournament will take place in Pakistan.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC Board will aim to reach a consensus during the meeting before making a final decision. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February 19 and March, but the ICC has yet to release the official schedule.

The report also highlighted that the meeting will address whether the tournament will be hosted solely in Pakistan or under a hybrid model, where Pakistan shares hosting responsibilities with another, yet-to-be-decided, country.

The meeting was convened following a written communication from the ICC to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in early 2025. The PCB, after consulting the Pakistan government, is preparing to present its stance during the discussions.

Due to strained political relations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two archrivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. Currently, they primarily face each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

India has consistently maintained its position of not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla recently reiterated this stance, stating that the team would visit Pakistan only if the Indian government granted permission.

It is worth noting that Pakistan hosted last year's Asia Cup in a hybrid model, where India's matches were played in Sri Lanka while the rest of the tournament was held in Pakistan.

