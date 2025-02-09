New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra sustained an unfortunate injury in the tri-nation series match against Pakistan on Saturday. Ravindra lost sight of the ball in the floodlights, resulting in the ball slipping through his hands before hitting his head. The Kiwi batter didn't just spill the catch but also had to be taken off the ground as his head had started to bleed. Since the incident took place, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been facing extreme criticism, with the facilities at the venue being deemed not good enough for international cricket.

Even former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif called out the extreme glow, suggesting players would not be able to see the ball coming through certain angles. "There is an issue in the LED light. It has more glare and sometimes it is hard to spot the ball when it is coming flat to you," Latif told Pakistan journalist Nauman Niaz.

According to Dr. Nauman Niaz and Rashid Latif, the adjustment of the LED lights at Gaddafi Stadium was not done properly before scheduling the match. As a result, the incident involving Rachin Ravindra occurred.#PAKvNZpic.twitter.com/9XTNdqk463 — Bemba Nation (@BembaNation) February 9, 2025

A statement from NZC on Ravindra's injury said, "Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over. He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes."

New Zealand are already dealing with injury concerns following Lockie Ferguson's hamstring injury during the ILT20 in the UAE.

Speaking of the match, batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips' blitzkrieg knock powered New Zealand to a 78-run victory over Pakistan in the first match of the ODI Tri-Series.

NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. After NZ was down to 39/2, performances from Kane Williamson (58 in 89 balls, with seven fours), Daryl Mitchell (81 in 84 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Phillips (106* in 74 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) took NZ to 330/6 in their 50 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/88) and Abrar Ahmed (2/41) were among the top wicket-takers for Pakistan.

During the run-chase of 331 runs, Fakhar Zaman played a strong knock of 84 in 69 balls, with seven fours and four sixes to start off the innings, but Pakistan was reduced to 119/4.

Advertisement

Salman Agha (40 in 51 balls, with two fours and six) and Tayyab Tahir (30 in 29 balls, with four boundaries) put on a 53-run partnership, but Pakistan was skittled out for just 252 runs in 47.5 overs.

Skipper Mitchell Santner (3/41), pacer Matt Henry (3/53) and Michael Bracewell (2/41) were among top bowlers for NZ.

With ANI Inputs