The Hundred cricket competition will switch to an IPL-style player auction for the 2026 season, with salary pots facing big hikes in changes announced Friday. The quick-paced and compact format of the Hundred is similar to Twenty20 cricket and was launched in England in 2021, gaining popularity since. In March 2026, the Hundred will hold its first auction - rather than the previously used draft system - with overall salary spending in the men's series rising by 45% to 2.05 million pounds ($2.69 million) for each of the eight teams.

In the women's edition it will be increased by 100% to 880,000 pounds ($1.16 million) per team.

"These changes will help us make the competition even better, ensuring we get the best players in the world and improving the standard of cricket and level of entertainment further again," said Vikram Banerjee, managing director of the Hundred.

A salary cap and a "collar" - a minimum amount teams must spend - will be in place as part of the changes. The minimum salary for women will be increased by 50% to 15,000 pounds ($19,600).

Squads will be made up of 16-18 players, with each team permitted four from overseas - up from three. Multi-year contracts will also be introduced.

Governing body the ECB said teams could make up to four pre-auction signings between mid-November and the end of January. A maximum of three could be direct signings who must be overseas or England centrally contracted players.

