The Family Man, a web series that aired on September 20 has received positive response from the audience and critics. While everyone is praising the work that has been put in by the cast and crew of the show, Sharib Hashmi, an important character in the series, took to Twitter to share a video of the members of the cast and crew turning cricket into a dance in a hilarious way. "TASC aise khelti hai cricket," he tweeted while tagging multiple stars from the show.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is preparing for a three-match Test series against South Africa which is scheduled to begin from Wednesday.

India, after winning the second Twenty20 International (T20I) lost the final T20I by nine wickets in Bengaluru. The first match of the series was washed out due to rain in Dharamsala as the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

India have gone in with young Shubman Gill for the Test series after KL Rahul failed at the top of the order against the West Indies.

India suffered a huge blow ahead of the Test series as fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) have named Umesh Yadav as his replacement for the series.

The first Test match will be played in Vizag, starting October 2 while the remaining two Tests will be played in Pune and Ranchi.