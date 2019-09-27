 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: The Family Man Cast's 'Cricket Dance' Is Something Else

Updated: 27 September 2019 15:07 IST

Actor Sharib Hashmi shared a video of members of the cast of The Family Man web series doing a 'cricket dance' which is hilarious.

Watch: The Family Man Cast
The Family Man cast were spotted dancing while playing cricket. © Twitter

The Family Man, a web series that aired on September 20 has received positive response from the audience and critics. While everyone is praising the work that has been put in by the cast and crew of the show, Sharib Hashmi, an important character in the series, took to Twitter to share a video of the members of the cast and crew turning cricket into a dance in a hilarious way. "TASC aise khelti hai cricket," he tweeted while tagging multiple stars from the show.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is preparing for a three-match Test series against South Africa which is scheduled to begin from Wednesday.

India, after winning the second Twenty20 International (T20I) lost the final T20I by nine wickets in Bengaluru. The first match of the series was washed out due to rain in Dharamsala as the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

India have gone in with young Shubman Gill for the Test series after KL Rahul failed at the top of the order against the West Indies.

India suffered a huge blow ahead of the Test series as fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) have named Umesh Yadav as his replacement for the series.

The first Test match will be played in Vizag, starting October 2 while the remaining two Tests will be played in Pune and Ranchi.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket India India Cricket Team
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Family Man cast were spotted playing cricket
  • Actor Sharib Hashmi shared a video of members of the cast dancing
  • The Family Man was aired on September 20
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ICC Posts Hilarious Tweet As Rain "Washes Out A Game Two Days Away"
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ICC Posts Hilarious Tweet As Rain "Washes Out A Game Two Days Away"
Mickey Arthur Says Remarks About Wasim Akram, Misbah-Ul-Haq Were "Dignified"
Mickey Arthur Says Remarks About Wasim Akram, Misbah-Ul-Haq Were "Dignified"
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India Women's Team In West Indies ODIs, T20Is
Watch: Sri Lanka Teenager Bowls Yorkers Like Lasith Malinga, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Sri Lanka Teenager Bowls Yorkers Like Lasith Malinga, Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Look Like A Million Bucks In New Pictures
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Look Like A Million Bucks In New Pictures
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.