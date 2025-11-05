Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old lawmaker of Indian origin and a democratic socialist, has made history by becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected New York city Mayor. He based his campaign on affordable housing, making transportation free, raising taxes on big corporations, and developing a safe community-especially for immigrants. But what also played a significant role in the campaign was his passion for cricket, a sport he is familiar with, thanks to his Indian heritage.

Born in Uganda, Zohran Mamdani is the son of Indian-origin parents-his mother is renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, and his father is academic Mahmood Mamdani. While cricket isn't a sport that enjoys wide popularity in the US, Mamdani has been doing his bit to spotlight the game.

Zohran Mamdani and His Love for Cricket

- He co-founded his school's first cricket team while attending The Bronx High School of Science.

- The team went on to participate in the Public School Athletic League (PSAL) inaugural cricket season.

- He credits cricket with teaching him about unity and how "like-minded people can turn rhetoric into reality".

Mamdani appears to have applied his learnings from cricket to politics, including teamwork, perseverance, and the power of collective action in transforming communities.

Mamdani also demonstrated his commitment to endurance and community spirit by participating in the 2024 New York City Marathon. His run symbolised not just his personal perseverance but also his broader message of resilience and collective progress.

The marathon, which draws thousands of participants from around the world, gave Mamdani another platform to connect with diverse communities and highlight the importance of public health, accessibility, and civic engagement.

Mamdani is also a soccer fan; he has been known to catch bits of Arsenal games in the car when he is on his way to campaign events. He also launched a petition calling on FIFA to reverse its dynamic pricing policy for the 2026 men's World Cup to be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico next year.