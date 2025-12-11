Apart from his performances on the ground, India pacer Arshdeep Singh's social media presence has become a centre of attraction. While the left-arm fast bowler continues to thrive in T20I cricket for the country, his funny and engaging videos on social media keep the fans entertained. In a recent interaction, the player revealed that he got an idea to start a YouTube channel when he was dropped from India's Playing XI for the side's first game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

As India played all their matches of the event in Dubai, they opted for four spinners in the Playing XI for majority of the matches. This saw Arshdeep warm the bench during the entire tournament.

"When I got to know that I wouldn't be playing in the first game of the Champions Trophy, I was very bored in my room, and that's when I started my YouTube channel. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise," Arshdeep said on JioHotstar.

"I always try to find something positive. Sometimes you just have to be grateful that you are playing at this level. You also have to wait for your chances, and when you get an opportunity, make sure you make the most of it," he added.

Arshdeep recently made a funny reel with Virat Kohli that fetched over 132 million views on Instagram.

Kohli entered the ODI series-decider against South Africa in Visakhapatnam last week after scoring two consecutive centuries against the Proteas. He failed to go for a hat-trick of tons as the hosts won the game with the player staying unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls. India chased down a target of 271 runs in 39.5 overs, with nine wickets in hand to bag the three-match series 2-1.

Arshdeep tried to make a reel with Kohli over the player missing out on a potential third consecutive ODI hundred, but the veteran batter's reply left everyone in splits.

"Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise (Brother, the target wasn't big enough, otherwise a century seemed certain)," Arshdeep said.

Kohli playfully responded, saying, "Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein (Be thankful we won the toss or even you have been hit for a century in the dew)."

Notably, India bowled second in the first two matches of the series in Ranchi and Raipur. Heavy dew saw the host team bowlers struggle and leak runs. Luckily for India, they won the toss in the series decider and opted to bowl first.