Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Rashid Latif believes that there is no unrest in the current national side under the leadership of Babar Azam and he emphasised the fact that there only work as a distraction for the cricketers. In a video released on his personal YouTube channel, Latif said that Babar is arguably the best player in the Pakistan cricket team at the moment and as a result, there is no danger to his leadership from a talent point of view. A lot of rumours have been doing the rounds about a rift in the Pakistan side but Latif rubbished any such claims in the video.

"Whatever is happening to Babar right now, the same thing happened to Sarfaraz a few years ago. That was a big mistake and we raised our voices against that. It was a very bad move. We still haven't recovered from that,” Latif said in the video.

"If you think you can do a reset after removing Babar from captaincy... you said that the players are complaining (about Babar). There's no one who can stand in front of him right now,” he added.

There have been also some rumours about an apparent conflict between Babar and the PCB but Latif was of the opinion that the national team currently lacks any viable option to replace the star batsman.

“You tell me the options. How much does Shadab (Khan) play? He misses 50 percent matches due to injury. He is not an option. If Shadab is available throughout, I would've said myself that Babar can step down. Shaheen (Afridi) is out of injury as well. There's only one guy who plays all the matches,” he concluded.

