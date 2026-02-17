Imran Khan, Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain and the country's former Prime Minister, found support from the cricket fraternity after a report claimed he has suffered a devastating loss of eyesight, severe health deterioration, and prolonged solitary confinement inside Adiala Jail. A detailed report prepared by the Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae (friend of the court), Salman Safdar, accessed by NDTV, reveals that Imran Khan has lost nearly 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye after jail authorities allegedly ignored repeated medical complaints for months.

Following the revelation of the report, former cricketers from around the world who played with Imran came together and appealed to the Pakistan government for better prison treatment for the former captain, amid serious health concerns.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was among those who appealed to the Pakistan government, said he was pained by Imran Khan's condition. "It's terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire and not just rivals on the field," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The petition, initiated by former India coach Greg Chappell and delivered to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, has also been endorsed by former Indian captain Kapil Dev, along with Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, and Kim Hughes. England's Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, and David Gower have also signed, along with Clive Lloyd from the West Indies and John Wright from New Zealand.

"Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," the former captains wrote.

"As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon."