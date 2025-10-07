Ajit Agarkar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief, dropped a bomb on Sunday as he announced Rohit Sharma's exit as India's ODI captain. Agarkar named Shubman Gill the new captain of the team in the 50-over format, having already seen him handle the team's Test captaincy. In the process, Agarkar confirmed that Rohit isn't a certainty in India's plans for the ODI World Cup in 2027. Former India cricketer, Saba Karim, struggled to find the logic in Rohit's selection, considering he isn't a certainty in India's plans.

Aged 38, Rohit would be nearing 40 when the ODI World Cup takes place in 2027. Agarkar, other selectors, and the team management aren't certain whether he would have the form and fitness to feature in the tournament. Karim, hence, feels there was no point in picking a player who is unlikely to remain with the team till the next World Cup.

"Team mein aap kyon rakh rahe hain?" (Why are you keeping him in the team?) Karim questioned while speaking on YouTube channel Kadak.

"Agar woh captain nahin hain to phir ek baat saaf hai na ki aap unka future dekh nahi rahe ki wo 2027 ke World Cup mein rahenge, to phir aap aise khiladi ko team mein nahin rakhiye jo aapko lagta hain ki 2027 mein aapke hisaab se maujood nahin rahenge," Karim added. (If he is not captaining, then it is clear that you don't see his future. You don't feel that he will be a part of the 2027 World Cup. So, don't keep a player whom you don't feel would be a part of the 2027 World Cup.)

Rohit's captaincy sacking has been called an unfair decision by many. Under his leadership, India won the ICC Champions Trophy this year and the T20 World Cup last year. Yet, the selectors didn't hesitate to replace him with Gill at the helm.

"Unhone team ko build kiya hain, unhone apko Champions Trophy aur T20 jitaya hai (He built the team, won you the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup)," Karim further said.