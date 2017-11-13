Team India To Travel By Business Class Now

Team India will now fly in business class when travelling on national duty after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday approved the Indian cricket team's proposal to upgrade the travel from economy to business class. According to reports, the players had complained about selfie requests from fellow passengers and less leg space while traveling.

"The proposal has been approved in a recently-held meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Delhi. The proposal approved in CoA meeting regarding business class travel for all cricketers for their domestic flights on and off series," BCCI acting president CK Khanna told ANI. It was Khanna who had proposed this upgrade.

Earlier, former India captain Kapil Dev had suggested the BCCI to buy an aircraft for the team. He said the step will reduce travel time and resulting fatigue in an already busy schedule of the Indian cricket team.

"Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

"I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircrafts in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don't see any reason why our players can't buy it as it will save them a lot of time.

"I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges," said the World Cup-winning captain, adding that such a move will also generate a few more jobs.

After beating New Zealand in the ODI and the T20I series, Kohli-led India is now scheduled to take on Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, starting November 16 at Eden Gardena in Kolkata.