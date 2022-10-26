The Indian cricket team has decided not to practice, a day before their second match in the ICC T20 World Cup against Netherlands in Sydney, as their practice venue was more than 40 kilometres away from the team hotel, sources in the BCCI have informed NDTV. The practice venue was at Black Town, which is 42 kilometres off Sydney.

India beat Pakistan on the last ball in a thrilling contest in Melbourne to kickstart their World Cup campaign on Sunday. They will next face Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It must be noted though that the practice venues are decided much in advance and are also signed off by the respective teams.

In a separate incident, news agency ANI reported that Indian players were not provided with hot food after their practice sessions and they were not happy with the after-practice menu they were provided in Sydney, as per BCCI sources.

"The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches and they have also told ICC that food provided after a practice session in Sydney was cold and not good," a BCCI source told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)