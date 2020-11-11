The recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 witnessed players from the Indian cricket team bring a temporary halt to their unity and camaraderie. While Team India skipper Virat Kohli plotted the dismissal of vice-captain Rohit Sharma, best friends Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul took no mercy on the other when their respective sides faced off. It all ends now with the Indian team reunited for the upcoming tour of Australia and gearing up for some intense sporting action in a post-COVID world. The players were seen wearing PPE kits with masks, which are a part of their kit and tailored to match their India kits, in pictures tweeted out by the official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) account. "#TeamIndia is BACK! Let's embrace the new normal#AUSvIND," read the tweet.

The away tour of Australia will begin with a three-match ODI series, followed by the same number of T20I matches before being concluded with a four-match Tests series. The first two ODI matches will be held in Sydney with the final clash scheduled to take place in Canberra. The opening T20I will take place at the same venue as that for the final ODI, with the second and final limited-overs matches set to be held in Sydney.

Customised PPE Kits

Customised Mask



How cool is this new look! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jnfuG1veWX — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2020

The four Test matches will be held in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.