Known as the Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar is considered to be one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history. The former Pakistan pacer was known for his aggressive personality during matches along with his speed. The 46-year-old recently spoke with Brett Lee in a podcast and the former Australian speedster revealed an interesting anecdote about a "big spell" by Akhtar against his country. The Aussie also stated that one delivery by Akhtar made him feel as if he "had been taken out by a sniper."

The incident occurred during a Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Colombo.

"Well, you know, I could tell you that Test we were talking about in Colombo and it was so hot, the conditions. Shoaib was bowling around about 148 kmph most of the day and he was steaming in. His speed dropped off to about 145 and then they asked him to come on for one more big spell. One more big push from the captain, was asked from Shoaib Akhtar", said Lee.

"He knocked over Gilly with a ball that seemed like it left the hand and blew his stumps away before Gilly could even get the bat down. It seemed like it was about 180 clicks an hour. Then I came out facing the hat-trick ball and this ball is swinging around corners, reversing massively. I got hit on the face on the first ball. Shoaib steams in, he is running in, the black hair's flowing everywhere. Let's go. This ball hits me on the hip."

He further added, "On the fall, I thought I had been taken out by a sniper. I thought I had been shot. He runs down like sorry sorry sorry".

Akhtar also spoke about the spell and stated that Steve Waugh was "just a wall".

"I think I bowled my heart out and I got in fights with many other Australian players during the game. You must understand one thing that you know I am up against one of the toughest batsmen on the planet earth. I mean Steve Waugh is just a wall. He is just a character; he's not going to give it up. I mean no, I wish one day that Brett Lee bowled against his own teammate then he would understand what we had to go through", he said.

Brett Lee himself was known for being an extremely quick bowler. He and Akhtar constantly competed with each other for the tag of the fastest paceman in the first decade of the 2000s.