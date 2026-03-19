New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips is a man of many talents. Having previously kept wickets in both international and franchise cricket, the 29-year-old has transitioned into a premier white-ball all-rounder and one of the world's most elite fielders. Phillips was vital cog during New Zealand's dream run in the T20 World Cup final, where they lost to eventual champions India in Ahmedabad earlier this week. The all-rounder was rested for New Zealand's ongoing five-match T20I series at home against England.

Taking his "flying" reputation literally, Phillips recently went viral for a video showing him piloting a Cessna 172 light aircraft. He even got the aircraft down smoothly, before making a perfect landing. A certified pilot who earned his Private Pilot License (PPL) in September 2025, Phillips is now pursuing a Commercial Pilot License.

Phillips has openly stated that aviation is his "huge passion" and would be his first career choice after cricket.

"Little scenic evening around Auckland city," Phillips captioned a post on Instagram.

Phillips recently spent time at the Ardmore Flying School, interacting with students and instructors, calling it an 'amazing experience'.

"Such a privilege to be invited to speak to and meet all the students, instructors and staff at the @ardmoreflyingschool . It was an amazing time getting into the A320 sim, seeing the fleet and seeing the amazing facilities they have on offer. The weather didn't play ball to get up into the sky, but we'll save that for another day," Phillips wrote in another post.

Philips is expected to be seen in action for the Gujarat Titans (GT) during the upcoming edition of the IPL.

He was retained by the franchise for the 2026 season after originally joining via the 2025 auction.

Although he didn't play a single game due to an injury last season, he is expected to be a key player for them this year.