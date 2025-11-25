India will take on Pakistan in a high-profile T20 World Cup 2026 encounter in Colombo on February 15. Both teams were placed in the same group along with USA, Namibia and Netherlands. The T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7 with the final taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. The final will be shifted to Sri Lanka if Pakistan qualify for the summit clash. A look at all of defending champions India's group stage fixtures - USA (February 7) in Mumbai, Namibia (February 12) in Delhi, Pakistan (February 15) in Colombo and Netherlands (February 18) in Ahmedabad.

India faced Pakistan on three occasions in the Asia Cup 2025 with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side emerging victorious in all the matches. It included the stunning five-wicket win in the final.