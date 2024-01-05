The T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 1 with co-hosts USA facing Canada in a repeat of the first-ever international cricket match back in 1844. The much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan will be held on June 9 in New York. India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland. Here are the group matches for the Indian cricket team - India vs Ireland on June 5, India vs Pakistan on June 9, India vs USA on June 12 and India vs Canada on June 15.

India's schedule in T20 World Cup 2024 -

India vs Ireland on June 5 (New York)

India vs Pakistan on June 9 (New York)

India vs USA on June 12 (New York)

India vs Canada on June 15 (Florida)

The two semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 26 and 27 with the summit clash of the competition taking place in Barbados on June 29.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, Group B consists of the last two winners of the Men's T20 World Cup in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

The 55 games of the competition will be played across six different venues in the West Indies (Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent) and three venues in the USA (Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas).