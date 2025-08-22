Even after Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma parted their ways as a couple, there's been plenty of chatter around their divorce. At first, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who shared some intriguing details about the separation during a podcast; later, it was Dhanashree who shared bits of her side of the story. Both have some who support them and some who resort to trolling, but Dhanashree found a surprising supporter in the form of India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Divika Shetty.

Divika, in an Instagram story, shared words of praise for Dhanashree for the courage she showed by coming out and speaking about her divorce on the podcast 'Humans of Bombay'. Divika's Instagram story also became a subject of discussion on social media platform, Reddit.

Divika captioned the post: "So much respect and love for you".

Some of the people on Reddit, reacting to the post, shared their perspectives on the story.

One of the users on Reddit wrote: "Good that SKY's wife is standing up for her , clearly she knows more than we do." Another said, "Idk who was wrong but after divorce yuzi was being so immature (that tshirt thing and going on podcast and telling just bad things to dename) but Dhanshree handled it well At least respect the relationship both had."

In her podcast, Dhanashree had said that she couldn't stop crying when the court finally gave the verdict on the divorce case, announcing that the two were now separated.

"I genuinely feel that the day it actually happened, it was very emotional for me and my family. I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given, even though you are so mentally prepared that it is going to happen, it was still so emotional. I literally started howling and crying in front of everybody. I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point of time."

"He walked out first, that whole thing happened with the T-shirt and media, and I wasn't aware about it because I was still inside. I got out from the back gate because I was not liking that. It was just very sad, you don't want cameras all over your face. Humko kuch nahi bataana tha, I was wearing a normal t-shirt and jeans. I sat in the car, my best friend was there with me, and we were still trying to grasp our breath. It was that shaky moment, especially when you know people will blame you only," she added.