Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian cricket team at his residence on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated South Africa in the final to clinch the title but it was a bittersweet moment for Indian cricket as shortly after the victory, the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20I cricket. However, the celebrations were huge for the side and they finally landed in New Delhi early in the morning on Thursday after getting stuck in Barbados due to bad weather. The Indian cricket team players travelled to PM Modi's residence where they stayed till 1 PM and during the time, the cricketers had a free-flowing conversation with PM Modi. Suryakumar Yadav was present in the meeting as part of the Indian cricket team and the star batter's 7-year-old social media post on X (Twitter) has resurfaced as the entire country celebrates the victory.

"Thank you sir @narendramodi Ji for this step. Very happy to be a part of @swachhbharat . May b a selfie someday in real if I get lucky. Haha," he posted in 2017 along with a picture with PM Modi's poster.

Thank you sir @narendramodi Ji for this step. Very happy to be a part of @swachhbharat . May b a selfie someday in real if I get lucky. Haha pic.twitter.com/7ubwpxKrJt — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 28, 2017

Meanwhile, BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah gifted a special 'NAMO' India jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting him at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday.

PM Modi hosted the Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup-winning team at his residence upon their arrival from Barbados.

The members of the Indian team including head coach Rahul Dravid had an interaction with PM Modi. The team also showed the T20 World Cup trophy to the Prime Minister.

"The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to #TeamIndia," BCCI wrote on 'X' after the meeting with PM Modi.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the Indian team has left for Mumbai where the BCCI has arranged a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where a small felicitation ceremony will take place.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who was present in Barbados for the final against South Africa on Saturday, will distribute the Rs 125 crore cash prize to the Indian team for winning their first ICC trophy in over a decade.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)