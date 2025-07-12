India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, made a stylish appearance at the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, where he got to witness tennis action of the highest level. Suryakumar, who isn't a part of India's Test or ODI teams at present, sat inside the Wimbledon Royal Box as he answered some tricky questions from the world of tennis and cricket. During a chat with the broadcaster, Suryakumar was also asked about his potential doubles partner if he were to play tennis at Wimbledon.

"Definitely, MS Dhoni. He has got speed, a lot of endurance, he is mentally very tough, and recently, whenever he is not playing cricket, I have seen him playing a lot of tennis. So, yes, without a doubt, it would be MS Dhoni," Suryakumar told JioStar during the chat.

While a number of top Indian cricketers have been to Wimbledon before, Surya said that it was the first occasion for him to witness action in person.

"This is my first time here, and I wanted to get everything right. Honestly, my wife really takes care of me. She has been behind me for the last three or four days, helping me decide what to wear to this wonderful tournament. So many people have turned out in numbers, I am one of them, just here to experience the same thing they are.

"I watch tennis quite a bit on television. I've always heard about the atmosphere around Centre Court, especially the moment you walk in. I am here to experience that surreal feeling in person," he said.

When asked about his favourite players from the current generation and past, Suryakumar called Novak Djokovic his all-time favourite.

"If we are talking about Wimbledon specifically, then definitely Pete Sampras and Roger Federer. I remember how the crowd would go crazy when either of them turned up here. But my all-time favourite is obviously Novak Djokovic. And currently, I would say Carlos Alcaraz, he has been a wildfire on the court," he said.