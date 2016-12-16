 
Supreme Court Will Decide How to Organise Cricket: Sharad Pawar

Updated: 16 December 2016 18:20 IST

Sharad Pawar, who was also the former President of ICC, did not wish to elaborate on the issue saying that he didn't wish to face the contempt of court.

New Delhi:

In tongue-and-cheek remarks, NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Friday said the Supreme Court, which has so far been guiding how to run the country, will now decide how to organise cricket. "While I am closely associated with cricket, the matter is in the Supreme court. The Court is now going to decide how cricket will be organised. Till yesterday, they were guiding how to run the country. Now, they are also guiding the sports organisation," he said while addressing the 89th annual general meeting of industry chamber FICCI here.

Pawar, who was also the former President of International Cricket Council (ICC), did not wish to elaborate on the issue, saying "I don't want to say anything about that. I don't want to face contempt of court." It may be noted that the apex court has taken a strong view against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not implementing the recommendations of the R M Lodha Committee which had recommended sweeping reforms and an administrative shake-up in the troubled BCCI.

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • Tonge-and-cheek remark by Sharad Pawar
  • Earlier, SC was guiding how to run the country: Sharad Pawar
  • Pawar did not wish to elaborate on the issue
