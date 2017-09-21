Supreme Court Warns BCCI Officials Over Draft Constitution

The Supreme Court on Thursday warned three top BCCI office bearers of serious consequences if they do not give suggestions on the cash-rich cricket body's draft constitution, in accordance with its judgement. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the draft constitution should include the suggestions of the Lodha committee in its entirety so that a holistic document can be placed before the apex court for a final decision.

During the hearing, the bench, which also comprised Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, expressed anguish over the "obstinate behaviour" of the three office bearers --C K Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhry, which, the top court said, was coming in the way of preparing the draft constitution.

The three officer bearers were present in the court in compliance with its August 23 order summoning them to appear before it.