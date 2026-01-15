Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the first team to secure their place in the SA20 Season 4 playoffs with a resounding 63-run bonus-point victory over Joburg Super Kings at St George's Park on Wednesday evening. The Sunrisers reclaimed top position with 24 points, while JSK remain in fourth place on 17 points. The result also ensured that Durban's Super Giants stayed in contention for a playoff spot ahead of their final game against Paarl Royals at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Sunrisers debutant James Coles led the way with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 61 (34 balls, 10x4) before the 21-year-old took over with the ball as well, returning figures of 2/34 from his four overs to cap a dream first outing in front of The Orange Army.

The home side had Joburg Super Kings - who were without their regular captain Faf du Plessis due to injury for the first time - in a spin throughout, with fellow left-armer Senuran Muthusamy delivering an equally classy spell of 3/26.

The Sunrisers' spin duo were responsible for six of the first Super Kings wickets to fall, barring a fantastic run out that Coles was also involved in. Super Kings had been set a challenging 179 for victory - the identical total that Durban's Super Giants chased down just a few days ago at St George's Park - but apart from a brisk 31-run opening stand in 3.3 overs between James Vince (30 off 23 balls) and Rivaldo Moonsamy, the visitors were never able to keep up with the required run rate.

With Coles and Muthusamy tightening the noose and wickets falling regularly, the run rate escalated beyond 10 runs per over, which proved too steep for the inexperienced JSK middle order. Pacers Adam Milne (1/10), Anrich Nortje (1/13), and Marco Jansen (2/33) maintained the pressure throughout. The four Player of the Match candidates were James Coles, Quinton de Kock, Akeal Hosein, and Senuran Muthusamy, with Coles winning 65.9% of the fan vote.

Sunrisers, who had been inserted by JSK, were again indebted to the in-form Quinton de Kock, who powered his way to 54 from just 37 deliveries (5x4, 2x6). It was De Kock's third half-century of the campaign as he and Jonny Bairstow raced out of the blocks with a 48-run opening stand in 4.4 overs.